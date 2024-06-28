Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is being recruited by Crystal Palace to play at Selhurst Park this summer.

Many Premier League teams are apparently keeping an eye on Jude Bellingham’s brother, as Sunderland are reportedly unwilling to budge from their £20 million asking price for the England Under-19 midfielder.

The Eagles are reportedly in talks to recruit the 18-year-old midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bellingham, who made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and dishing out one assist, is now a target for Palace.

The Eagles view the young talent as one of their “dream targets,” according to the transfer expert, and they are ready to make an official deal as soon as the player gives them the go-ahead.

The expectation is that the Eagles will exert a great deal of effort to get Bellingham to Selhurst Park if he chooses to leave Sunderland.

Bellingham would replace Olise at Palace

At Crystal Palace, Bellingham may be brought in to take Michael Olise’s position. The French winger is expected to join Bayern Munich this week.

Oliver Glasner is a big fan of the player and wants him to join the team this summer.

Romano claims that in light of interest from numerous English teams, notably Brentford, Palace is now pressuring Bellingham to move.