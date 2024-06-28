Ian Wright feels there’s something not right with England manager Gareth Southgate following an underwhelming start to Euro 2024.

The Three Lions topped Group C but their performances have come in for heavy criticism, as they won just one of their three games and only scored twice.

Southgate is currently preparing his side for the last 16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday, and with the way the draw has worked out England find themselves facing a potentially favourable route to the final.

Wright feels something isn’t right with Southgate

Southgate, who is now in his fourth major tournament as manager, has seen his team booed and had empty cups thrown in his direction with fans not happy with the level of performances being produced.

He’s remained defiant in the face of criticism, but Wright feels something isn’t right with Southgate, and highlighted his demeanour.

“When you look at Gareth before this tournament, you look at him and his demeanour, he was very confident,” he told Stick to Football: The Overlap Special.

“When he’s speaking to people and looking at reporters, there is an authority to what he’s saying, and he has confidence in what he’s saying.

“Now you’re hearing him say, “There’s something quite not right”, and he does this thing at the moment where he’s speaking and will look down and you can see that he’s contemplating something else.

“There is something not right with him and I really feel for him because I think he’s taken on so much with what he’s had to do as England manager and change so many different things culturally and politically.”

Victory against Slovakia on Sunday would set up a quarter final against either Italy or Switzerland next week.

There’s certainly a feeling amongst fans and media that this will be Southgate’s final tournament as manager, and he will certainly be looking to go out on a high.