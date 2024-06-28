Ipswich Town have agreed a deal worth up to £22.5m with Chelsea for winger Omari Hutchinson.

The Tractor Boys are back in the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years, and with the future of manager Kieran McKenna sorted they are now setting about strengthening their squad.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Portman Road and was a key part of the side that won promotion, and he’s now on the brink of making his move permanent.

Ipswich agree deal with Chelsea for Hutchinson

Fabrizio Romano has taken to X.com to confirm the deal, which will be a club record transfer for Ipswich.

He said:

“Omari Hutchinson to Ipswich Town on permanent deal from Chelsea, here we go!

“Agreement in place for fee around £22m add-ons included, as expected.

“Chelsea will NOT have buy back clause but there will be sell-on clause. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

Chelsea signed Hutchinson on a free from rivals Arsenal in the summer of 2022, and he started in the club’s academy where he impressed and eventually went on to make his debut under Graham Potter.

Hutchinson made two appearances for the first team in total and was sent on loan to Championship outfit Ipswich last season, where he initially started on the bench, before establishing himself as a key player.

The winger scored ten goals and provided six assists in 44 Championship appearances, and was named Ipswich’s Young Player of the Year at their end of season awards.

Hutchinson returned to Chelsea earlier this summer with just one year left on his deal, but the club exercised an option to extend it by a year.

The youngster had been attracting interest from German side Stuttgart as well as Dutch giants Ajax and Feyenoord, but has decided to make Ipswich his next home.

As part of the deal Arsenal will receive some money as there was a sell on clause inserted into the deal when Hutchinson joined Chelsea.