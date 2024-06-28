West Ham’s Ben Johnson has agreed to join newly promoted Ipswich Town when his contract expires at the end of the month according to The Times.

Johnson’s future has been a constant topic of conversation, and the 24-year-old reportedly turned down a new five year contract from the Hammers.

It now appears Ipswich are closing in on a deal for Johnson, having already agreed a club record deal worth up to £22.5m with Chelsea for Omari Hutchinson.

Johnson closes in on Ipswich move

According to The Times Johnson has agreed a four year deal with The Tractor Boys worth £60,000 per week, and will sign for the club when his West Ham contract expires at the end of the month.

Johnson is believed to have turned down a new contract at the London Stadium because he wants to pursues more regular first team football, despite Julen Lopetegui wanting to keep him.

The right back came through the ranks at West Ham and has made 109 appearances for the Hammers, scoring two goals and was part of the squad which won the Europa Conference League under David Moyes.

West Ham have been linked with bringing Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka in as a replacement, with United open to letting the former Crystal Palace man leave this summer.

The Hammers have already signed Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for £25.5m with the 18-year-old signing a five year contract.

Lopetegui will be looking to further strengthen his squad, with the club believed to be targeting defensive reinforcements.

West Ham have identified Wolves captain Max Kilman as a target, and saw an opening offer of £30m plus add-ons rejected with the Molineux outfit holding out for £45m, whilst they are reportedly interested in Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters as the Hammers look to strengthen in the full back areas.