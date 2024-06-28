Mohammed Kudus is attracting serious interest from clubs across world football this summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester City could bring the 23-year-old on board if Kevin De Bruyne leaves in the window. The Sky Blues want the Belgian international to stay put amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

It’s understood that both City directors and Pep Guardiola are appreciative of the Ghanaian’s talents.

Who could compete with Manchester City for Kudus?

Liverpool are another outfit that has been persistently linked with Kudus. Ongoing interest in Luis Diaz from PSG and Barcelona, not to mention the uncertainty around Mo Salah’s future amid probing from the Middle East, has prompted the Reds to search for alternative options.

Although Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring the wide man’s situation, no official talks have taken place at the time of writing.

Sources have confirmed that any offers made will be below the €100m mark as Kudus believes his current release clause is a fair price to pay for his services.

However, it should be noted that the former Ajax star is not currently considering leaving the Hammers in the current window.