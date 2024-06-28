Leeds long servant wants to leave and join league rivals

With Leeds United set to go through major changes this summer, one of their players is heading to join their rivals soon.

The Whites failed to win promotion to the Premier League and a number of their players are linked with an exit from Elland Road.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray and a few others are attracting the attention of some Premier League clubs.

However, Jamie Shackleton may soon be heading out of the club to join their Championship rivals.

Following their recent relegation back to the Championship, the Blades will be trying to assemble a team that can win them promotion again to the top flight of English football.

And it seems that in order to do so, they are looking to their Yorkshire rivals and possible promotion opponents.

According to Sheffield Star, Sheffield United are reportedly trying to take advantage of Shackleton’s hesitation to sign a new contract at Elland Road by luring him to Bramall Lane.

The coming weekend marks the expiration of the Leeds utility player’s current Elland Road contract, setting off a furious competition for his services among second-tier teams.

Leeds United are losing a crucial squad player

Leeds will be disappointed to lose Shackleton even if he never made a name for himself as a regular after coming through the club’s youth system in the 2018–19 campaign.

After all, they were in talks to extend his contract at Elland Road.

Shackleton, a versatile player with experience of playing in midfield and at full back, will be added to Sheffield United’s lineup to provide them additional alternatives.