Given that AS Roma are reportedly preparing a three-year contract for Diego Llorente, Leeds United may be able to sever connections with the player in the coming weeks.

Up until now, Leeds have mostly handled transfers of players who are who are surplus to requirements or who are not invited back to the team for the upcoming campaign.

Given how vital he has been to Roma and how he persuaded Daniele De Rossi, it was believed that the Spain star, who played more than 40 games for Roma last season, would sign a permanent contract with the Italian club.

Although it is unclear if Llorente will report for preseason training, it is believed that he has made it clear to Leeds that he has no plans to return to Elland Road this summer, according to Siamo La Roma.

Leeds United player wants a permanent exit

He feels that his performance in a Roma shirt during the 2023–24 season is sufficient to merit a permanent transfer, and he wants an exit from Elland Road as soon as possible.

The Roma hierarchy has been in communication with his agents.

The Whites are set to go through huge changes at the club after their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

A number of their players have attracted interest from the Premier League and other leagues with buyers hoping to sign Leeds players in a cut-price deal.