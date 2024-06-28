Leeds United want in excess of £20m for goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer according to reports.

The Whites face the prospect of having to sell some of their key players in the window having missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

Meslier falls into that category as do Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray who are attracting interest from the Premier League.

Leeds set Meslier asking price

The 24-year-old made 49 appearances for Leeds in all competitions last season as Daniel Farke’s side lost to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Daily Mail report that Marseille, who have recently appointed former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager are interested in the Frenchman, with Leeds wanting more than £20m for the goalkeeper.

The report adds that Leeds have Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak on their list of replacements should Meslier leave, but an approach isn’t a certainty at this stage.

Meslier joined Leeds from French side Lorient back in 2020 and has made 175 appearances for the Elland Road outfit to date.

The Frenchman isn’t the only Leeds player attracting interest, and alongside Gray and Summerville the likes of Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter are also believed to have a good chance of leaving the club this summer.

Meslier played a key role for Leeds when they were last in the Premier League as he put in a series of impressive performances and showed he was more than capable of playing out from the back which seems to be a requirement for the modern day goalkeeper.

Losing the goalkeeper would be a huge blow for Leeds, and they will need to hope they can hold onto as many of their key players as possible and recruit smartly if they are going to stand a chance of going up.