Liverpool leading the race to sign 23-year-old Premier League ace

Liverpool are competing against Chelsea and Manchester City to sign Premier League defender and it appears they are leading the race at the moment.

With the arrival of Arne Slot at the club, the Reds are expected to back the manager in the transfer window this summer.

The Merseyside club are highly likely to strengthen all positions in their squad with focus right now on defensive additions.

Liverpool are in pole position to recruit Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, according to journalist Abdel Hamad.

The club’s current options at left-back are Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, who both struggled last season, either with fitness issues or their form.

The Reds are looking to sign new left-back who can offer the team an attacking outlet as well as help the defense.

Liverpool have had a slow start to the transfer business with the club focused on the arrival of Slot in recent weeks.

With everything regarding the new manager sorted now, the focus will shift towards new signings.

As reported by Abdel Hamad on X, the Reds are currently in pole position to sign the Wolves defender, with Chelsea and Manchester City also keeping an eye on the defender.

“Rayan Ait Nouri will leave Wolves.”

“The left side is notably tracked by Chelsea, City and Liverpool.”

“For the moment Liverpool are in pole position on the file.”

There is a desperate need of new signings at Anfield and the Reds need defensive as well as attacking additions to the squad.

Wolves defender would be a valuable addition to Liverpool

The advantage of signing Ait-Nouri will be that the club would be getting a versatile player, who can either play as a left-back or a left-winger.

For the duration of Wolves’ first season under Gary O’Neil, Ait-Nouri was used on the wide left, and he has thrived in his new role thus far.

The defender could prove to be a useful addition to the left-side of Liverpool and help the defense and the attack at the same time with his pace and chance creation ability.