Liverpool offered chance to sign versatile midfielder in a bargain deal

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have moved in to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer.

The Reds will be hoping that their new head coach can build on the success they experienced under Jurgen Klopp.

However, Liverpool have only announced outgoings thus far this summer; no new acquisitions have been made.

Kimmich, the Germany international, is apparently considering a transfer to Liverpool and is getting closer to leaving the Bundesliga giants.

The Bundesliga powerhouses run the possibility of losing their captain for free next summer since his contract is expiring in 2025.

According to reports, Arne Slot wants an upgrade of Wataru Endo, therefore the Reds are trying to get a new holding midfielder.

Liverpool have already taken the initial step to enquire about signing the midfield player, who is expected to be sold for a price far lower than his current £42.3 million valuation.

As the club currently does not have any intention to offer a new agreement to the 29-year-old, Bayern are reportedly prepared to sell Kimmich if they get a “suitable offer”, according Sky Sports Germany.

Moving to Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, or Barcelona is what the midfield player wants as the next step in his career.

The German midfielder is a versatile player who cannot only control the tempo of the game and create opportunities for the forward players but can also play as a right-back.

Liverpool should go ahead with their interest in Kimmich

Signing him would provide the Merseyside club with an experienced player who has a winning mentality having enjoyed success with Bayern Munich in the last decade.

The Reds should have no second thoughts about bringing the player to Anfield as he would suit Slot’s possession style football and offer Liverpool a quality option in two positions.

The German international is going to attract interest from the biggest clubs, which is normal for a player of his quality.