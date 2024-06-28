PSG and Barcelona are now understood to be prioritising the potential signing Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez this summer.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have confirmed that Saudi outfits remain keen on Robert Lewandowski. Though the Poland international is not willing to leave Barcelona, an astronomical offer could change the Catalan club’s mind.

Otherwise, it will be difficult for the La Liga side to make an offer exceeding €100m for the City footballer.

What are PSG’s priorities in the window?

PSG had prioritised a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen following the high-profile exit of Kylian Mbappe. However, talks have not progressed since.

In the meantime, head coach Luis Enrique has approved a move for Julian Alvarez. PSG have now held talks with the Sky Blues.

The 24-year-old – previously linked with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – remains a very important player for Pep Guardiola and City. This is why City told Alvarez’s agents they have no plans to sell the attacker in the current window and will reject future offers, CaughtOffside were informed.

The World Cup winner won’t prioritise leaving the Etihad-based outfit unless he receives a good offer. If PSG offers enough playing time and a good contract, this could prove tempting.