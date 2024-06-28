Man United fan favourite is being lined up for move to newly promoted club

Raphael Varane, a free agent and former Manchester United defender, is coveted by Cesc Fabregas’ Como team after they were promoted to Serie A.

Como just got promoted to the top flight of Italian football and they dream of signing French defender Varane as a free agent, according to Italian transfer analyst Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter.

Varane announced his exit from Man United in May, and when his contract ends at the end of this month, he will formally leave the team.

The 31-year-old is reportedly being watched by a number of teams in Europe, MLS and Saudi Arabia.

In 2023–24, Como received promotion to Serie A, and Osian Roberts was placed on the bench with Fabregas, who is still awaiting his UEFA coaching credentials.

Erik ten Hag’s team chose not to use United’s option to prolong his tenure at Old Trafford by an additional year.

Still, he probably has a few years remaining in his career, and he may experience even greater success.

Raphael Varane is leaving Old Trafford as an FA Cup winner.
Varane ended his Man United career on a successful note

Having enjoyed huge success on club and international level, Varane ended his Man United career by winning the FA Cup in his final match for the club.

He contributed greatly to Man United’s FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City and helped the Red Devils win their second trophy under ten Hag.

Throughout his tenure at United, Varane made 95 appearances for the team. He was part of the 20-time English winners’ FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories.

The Red Devils are now looking to replace him in the transfer window this summer.

