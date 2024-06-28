Man United set to welcome Dutchman to the club after holding talks with him

Rene Hake, the manager of Go Ahead Eagles, will be joining the Manchester United coaching staff as part of a backroom staff makeover, according to The Telegraph.

Last season, Hake, 52, guided the Dutch team to ninth place in the Eredivisie.

As part of the Ineos-led overhaul, current assistants Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag, along with forwards coach Benni McCarthy, face an uncertain future.

Hake and Erik ten Hag have been likened to each other because of their similar methods, having worked together at Twente’s youth level.

Hake could join ten Hag and the possible arrival of another Dutchman and former Man United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy at Old Trafford could complete the coaching setup of the Premier League club.

It’s unclear where Van Nistelrooy’s possible arrival would leave McCarthy, whose contract expires at the end of the month.

Ten Hag’s contract renewal is United’s first priority, so they have refrained from commenting on any coaching arrivals.

It’s believed that Man United want a new coaching structure similar to that of Manchester City, where Pep Guardiola is assisted by a large backroom team.

After deciding to keep ten Hag at the club, the Red Devils have moved to secure the appointment of the coaching staff and the next step would be to welcome new players at the club.

Man United are ready to make new signings

The Premier League giants are expected to secure the signing of a new striker, a central midfielder and a centre-back this summer.

Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to take the club back again to the old, successful days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, he knows that it is going to take time and he has demanded patience from the fans.

Following an analysis of the club’s poor performance the previous season, which saw them finish in eighth place in the league, Ineos has decided to make a number of changes.