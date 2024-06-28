With the departure of David Moyes from the London Stadium, the players signed by the Scottish manager face an uncertain future at the club.

Following the arrival of Julen Lopetegui at the club, the Hammers are heading into a new direction and their style of play will be different under the Spaniard.

He is expected to bring a more attacking approach to the team as desired by the West Ham fans.

Vladimir Coufal of West Ham is on Galatasaray’s shortlist for their right-back position, which is a key area for strengthening, according to Aspor.

The team is looking for a successor for Serge Aurier, who is expected to leave this summer, and they are trying to recruit Coufal for a reduced fee.

According to reports, the West Ham defender is still a possibility, and they intend to take advantage of his contract predicament with the team.

The Hammers defender is currently representing the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 Championships; when he returns from his international assignment, Gala may make a bid for him.

Big changes are expected at West Ham this summer

After the Hammers exercised their option to extend Coufal’s contract for another season back in January, the player’s deal ends in the summer of 2021.

It does, however, still imply that the player will be available as a free agent in a year, which may worry West Ham.

Under David Moyes, he was a frequent starter and during the last four years, he made 155 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.