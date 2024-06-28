Newcastle United are in trouble regarding Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and they might need to offload some players soon.

The Magpies need cash injection at the club in order to meet the financial demands, having spent heavily in previous transfer windows.

The Toon Army need to sell some of their deadwood in order to generate funds for their transfer business.

Having secured the signing of defender Lloyd Kelly already, manager Eddie Howe is determined to add more fresh faces to his squad.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are set to sell Yankuba Minteh in the next 24-48 hours due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

The player is keen to stay in the Premier League with Everton his preferred destination.

However, French giants Lyon have made the best proposal to sign him this summer.

Olympique Lyon made the best proposal, Minteh’s still keen on Everton move as priority.#NUFC and Minteh in contact to make decision soon. pic.twitter.com/cBN5Ekl8t9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2024

The player is in constant contact with the Magpies in order to decide his future.

Newcastle are eyeing several signings this summer

Newcastle United need to act smartly in the transfer window as they look to add depth and quality to their squad.

Their injury crisis last season hampered their campaign and they failed to qualify for Europe.

Howe would be hoping to avoid that next season and build a competitive squad who that repeat the success of the 2022-23 season.