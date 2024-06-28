Six players are set to leave Newcastle United this week according to reports as the Profit and Sustainability deadline draws ever closer.

The 30th of June is the deadline for profit and sustainability calculations so clubs have until Sunday to make any sales to ensure they are compatible with the rules.

One player the Magpies are trying to move on is winger Yankuba Minteh who has attracted interest from Everton and French side Lyon.

Six players set to leave Newcastle

Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Jeff Hendrick and Kell Watts will all leave St James’ Park when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Newcastle had been strongly linked with a move for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which would have seen Minteh go the other way in a separate transaction to help with PSR like Chelsea and Aston Villa did with Ian Maatsen and Omari Kellyman.

The Magpies have reportedly set a £40m asking price for Minteh, with Lyon agreeing a deal with Newcastle, only for the 19-year-old to turn the move down.

Some reports in France have suggested the winger would prefer to join Marseille who have recently appointed former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager.

Minteh joined Newcastle from Danish side Odense BK last summer before spending last season on loan at Dutch side Feyenoord under now Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Newcastle could be in line to make a significant profit on a player who is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Meanwhile Newcastle received an enquiry over striker Alexander Isak from Chelsea earlier this week, with reports suggesting the Blues were in further contact on Friday about a move for the 24-year-old.

The Magpies are believed to value Isak in excess of £100m with The Telegraph’s Matt Law reporting the only way a move happens is if Newcastle drop their valuation or ask Chelsea for players to be involved in the deal.