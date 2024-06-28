Former Leicester City player Alan Smith believes Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard aren’t good enough to play in the Premier League.

The Foxes won promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking as Enzo Maresca guided them to the Championship title.

However, things haven’t gone to plan following the end of the season with Maresca joining Chelsea, and star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Faes and Vestergaard not good enough for the Premier League

New manager Steve Cooper has got a tough task on his hands as he sets about strengthening the squad to ensure the Foxes remain in the division next season.

Leicester will likely be looking for a new striker, with Kelechi Iheanacho set to depart when his contract expires at the end of this month, whilst Jamie Vardy isn’t getting any younger and Patson Daka hasn’t lived up to expectations.

However, Smith feels the Foxes could also do with strengthening in the heart of their defence and singled two players out who he doesn’t feel are good enough to play in the Premier League.

“Leicester need to add a few players to the squad that are of Premier League quality,” he told Prime Casino.

“At the back, when you look at Vestergaard and Wout Faes, you don’t see that as a double act that’s going to be good enough in the Premier League.”

Smith added that Leicester need to be clever in the transfer market and that Jamie Vardy could do a job as an impact substitute.

“Up top, Jamie Vardy can’t go on forever, he could still do a job as a sub and impact substitute,” Smith continued.

“Leicester must be really canny in the transfer market like they were a few years back, they’ll need to produce some rabbits out of a hat, like they did when they signed N’Golo Kante and Mahrez.

“Those players were superb in the Premier League and both of them came from nowhere really.

“It’s not easy to do that, to find talent like that, Leicester need to strengthen, without question. I hope they can manage it.”

Leicester’s first game back in the Premier League is at home to Tottenham on August 18th.