Gareth Southgate to drop England star for their Round of 16 clash against Slovakia

England manager Gareth Southgate has faced severe criticism for his team selection and his team’s performance at the European Championship.

The Three Lions have managed to win just one match in the competition, a win against Serbia.

Their performances against Denmark and Slovenia have caused the fans and ex-players to call out the England manager and the players for their subpar performances.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is expected to start for England, after impressing in his cameo against Slovenia in the last match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the first two games in the midfield with Declan Rice but he was replaced by Conor Gallagher for the third game.

However, Gallagher could now be replaced by the young Man United midfielder, who showed maturity and impressive decision making in his substitute appearance for Southgate’s team.

The England boss has failed to find the right combination so far in the Euros and he has played players out of position in all the matches.

Kieran Trippier has played at left-back, which is not his natural position. Alexander-Arnold has played in the midfield, who is naturally a right-back. While Phil Foden has been deployed on the left-side of the attack, when he is better in a more central role.

It’s now or never for England and Gareth Southgate

There is no room for mistakes now as the knockout rounds are about to start and England boss will have to make some tough decisions as time for experimentation is now over.

England looked much better with the introduction of Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon in the last moments of the Slovenia match.

Southgate might have to make way for some of the substitute players to start in the next match as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Declan Rice have failed to impress so far.