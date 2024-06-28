Spain vs Georgia team news, preview, ticket info and TV channel

Spain have won three of their last three games to top Group B with nine points.

However, they will face underdog Georgia, who advanced to the next round following a thrilling 2-0 victory against Portugal.

The Georgians unexpectedly defeated Portugal to advance to the elimination stage, while La Roja easily won Group B with a perfect record. Now, the two teams are competing for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Although defeating a significantly altered Portuguese squad that had previously won their group is quite amazing, pulling off the same feat in a last-16 match against a Spanish team that has a perfect record is quite another.

Spain vs Georgia team news

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain starting lineup this weekend should look a lot more familiar after he gave a number of squad members a run-out against Albania.

Manchester midfielder Rodri is back from a one-match ban and should be joining a number of other individuals in rejoining the team.

After being sidelined last time out, Real Betis attacker Ayoze Perez and centre-back Nacho will both need to pass fitness tests.

Georgia, meanwhile, will be missing Anzor Mekvabishvili because of a suspension.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona).

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis).

Georgia squad:

Goalkeepers: Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia), Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabag).

Defenders: Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia), Lasha Dvali (APOEL), Jemal Tabidze (Panetolikos), Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese), Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk), Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis).

Midfielders: Nika Kvekverskiri (Lech Poznan), Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford), Levan Shengelia (Panetlikos), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante), Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger AC), Jaba Kankava (Slovan Bratislava)

Forwards: Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher), Georges Mikautadze (Metz), Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux), Saba Lobzhanidze (Atalanta United).

Predicted starting XIs

Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Are tickets still available for Spain vs Georgia?

Tickets for Spain vs Georgia sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including Spain vs Croatia, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

Where can I watch Spain vs Georgia on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Spain vs Georgia on ITV1, ITVX, STV and the STV player.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.