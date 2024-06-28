Tottenham prepare move for Aston Villa star to kick off their transfer business

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to be busy again in the transfer market this summer, just like he has been in the past two transfer windows.

Since his arrival in North London, the manager has made high profile signings like James Maddison, Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

The club are prepared to give the manager the license to sign new players again with Spurs determined to add quality to their squad to challenge for a place in the Champions League again next season.

Tottenham are contemplating making an improved proposal for Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey after having an offer of £20million plus Giovani Lo Celso rejected, according to The Standard.

Ramsey is reportedly regarded as a vital component of Unai Emery’s team.

However, Tottenham are still going after Ramsey and considering making another offer.

The Spurs technical director Johan Lange, who joined the club from Aston Villa last year, knows Ramsey,

The midfielder has been at Aston Villa since the age of six, after enrolling in the club’s academy at a young age.

His talent has attracted attention from Spurs, who are looking to add a box-to-box midfielder to the squad.

As per the report, Aston Villa are under increasing pressure to sell players to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Unai Emery’s team could be forced to sell players before the 30th June deadline, which is two days away.

Aston Villa value Ramsey between £40m and £50m, so Spurs will have to dig deep into their pocket to sign the English midfielder.

The report has mentioned that the North London club are willing to listen to offers for Richarlison, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham are looking to raise funds through sales

The potential sales of the above players could help the club in generating funds for their transfer business this summer.

Ramsey is a dynamic midfielder who likes helping the team on both ends of the pitch.

He has an eye for goal and his ability to create opportunities for his teammates can also prove to be valuable for Spurs.

Tottenham will be busy this summer and they could sign a player from the team who finished just above them in the Premier League standings and won the race to play the Champions League next season.