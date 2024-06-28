Manchester United are “seriously considering” a move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

United are in the market for defensive reinforcements following the departure of Raphael Varane at the end of last season, whilst question marks still surround the future of Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as their main target, and saw an opening offer of £35m rejected, which falls well short of Everton’s £70m valuation.

United seriously considering move for De Ligt

United are yet to follow up on their opening offer for Branthwaite, and are clearly assessing other options in the market.

Ornstein has reported that the Old Trafford outfit are “seriously considering” a move for the Dutch centre back, who is viewed as a viable candidate to strengthen United’s defence.

The Report adds that no contact has taken place between the two clubs, but the 24-year-old has emerged as a serious target.

De Ligt has previously worked under Ten hag during the pairs time at Ajax, and Ornstein added that the 54-year-old would welcome a reunion.

The Dutchman is under contract at Bayern until 2027, but according to Ornstein the potential cost of a deal is likely to be more realistic than Branthwaite.

United had been linked with Jean-Clair Todibo but can’t sign the Nice star due to Uefa’s rules on multi-club ownership, whilst Lille’s Leny Yoro prefers a move to Real Madrid.

The pursuit of De Ligt is believed to be independent to that of Branthwaite, but United will reportedly have to sell players to raise funds and free up space in the squad.

Some reports had suggested their initial budget could be as low as £50m, but United will look to raise that through selling the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

One things for certain is that it’s sure to be a busy summer as Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos navigate their first transfer window since taking control of footballing operations at the club.