West Ham are confident of beating Newcastle to sign Premier League captain

In the race for Wolves defender Max Kilman, West Ham United have moved ahead of Newcastle United after having negotiations.

The Times reports that West Ham are making another attempt to recruit Kilman and are still hopeful about defeating Newcastle to get the Wolves captain.

According to reports, the Irons have previously had two bids for the captain of Wolves rejected, who played under West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui at the Molineux.

But more discussions have already taken place between the Wolves management and West Ham, and it is anticipated that a third official proposal will be submitted soon.

Kilman continues to draw interest from the east Londoners and Newcastle, after having an impressive season under manager Gary O’Neil.

In the summer transfer window, Lopetegui hopes to bolster his defense while West Ham look to support the manager.

The Hammers are reportedly becoming more confident that they can get Kilman, which would mean Newcastle would lose out on a second central defensive target after Tosin Adarabioyo rejected a move to St. James’ Park to join Chelsea.

The Hammers have faced a setback of their own, with defender Fabricio Bruno turning down a move to the London Stadium, with clubs already agreeing a fee for him.

Kilman has proved to be an impressive defender, having shown his quality in the Premier League.

West Ham move for Kilman makes sense for all parties

The fact that the West Ham manager knows the player and his strengths and weaknesses well makes a potential move to the London Stadium a wise choice.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for this transfer saga and whether Eddie Howe can pull off a miracle to complete the signing.

Newcastle’s signing of Lloyd Kelly and their reported interest in Kilman shows how much they are focusing on improving the defense of the team.