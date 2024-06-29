Video: West Ham star’s head-shaking penalty miss stuns Brazil

The 2024 Copa America hasn’t been too kind to the Brazil national team so far. After a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica, the Seleção had an opportunity to take the lead via a penalty kick opportunity.

After the penalty was confirmed, West Ham United standout Lucas Paqueta stepped into the box to take the shot. However, Paqueta’s shot would go wide as Brazil missed a scoring chance and a confidence booster following a gloomy showing against Costa Rica on Monday.