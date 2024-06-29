Video: West Ham star’s head-shaking penalty miss stuns Brazil

West Ham FC
Posted by

The 2024 Copa America hasn’t been too kind to the Brazil national team so far. After a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica, the Seleção had an opportunity to take the lead via a penalty kick opportunity.

After the penalty was confirmed, West Ham United standout Lucas Paqueta stepped into the box to take the shot. However, Paqueta’s shot would go wide as Brazil missed a scoring chance and a confidence booster following a gloomy showing against Costa Rica on Monday.

More Stories Brazil Copa America Lucas Paqueta West Ham United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.