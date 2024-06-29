Video: West Ham United ace finds redemption with second chance penalty conversion for Brazil

Following a missed penalty kick shot in the first half between Brazil and Paraguay, West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta redeemed himself in the second half. After being awarded a penalty kick and with a chance to score a fourth goal, Paqueta again stepped into the box.

Paqueta didn’t let the miss in the first half affect him as he converted the shot to give Brazil a 4-1 advantage. The Seleção is marching toward a win and taking all three points heading into the final matchday.