Video: Jamal Musiala doubles Germany’s lead with beautiful finish

Jamal Musiala has slotted past Kasper Schmeichel to put his side two goals up in their round of 16 clash with Denmark.
Germany is cruising to the quarter-finals as they lead Denmark 2-0 in Dortmund after another dominant display.
Kai Havertz gave the hosts the lead from the spot after a handball from Joachim Andersen, who just had a goal of his own overturned five minutes earlier.
That lead was then doubled by Bayern Munich’s Musiala who slotted calmly into the bottom corner after a beautiful run in behind the Danish defence.
⚡ Jamal Musiala doubles Germany’s lead!
An incredible assist from Nico Schlotterbeck to set the 21-year-old away 😮💨#Euro2024 | #GERDEN pic.twitter.com/AH3KLI5Cs1
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 29, 2024