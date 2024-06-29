Alan Hutton admits he is disappointed to see his former team sell young assets so early in their careers.

The Villans agreed £19m deal to sell Omari Kellyman to Chelsea today and have already sold Tim Iroegbunam few days ago to Everton.

Hutton thinks Villa should do more to promote their academy products instead of selling them to rivals.

“I go back to when I left,” Hutton exclusively told Villa News.

“The whole thing around Villa and how they were changing was that they were putting a lot of money into the youth system, they wanted to bring the best players in, bring them through and show them the pathway to the first team.

“It seems like they’re getting to a certain stage and then we’re cashing in on them and they’re moving on. I get it to a certain extent, especially with the accounts having to be in at the end of June because they’re trying to balance the books.

“But I would like to see these guys break into the first team at Aston Villa and show what they can do. That being said, these fees are big. £19million for a guy you spent £600,000 on two seasons ago that’s hardly kicked a ball, there won’t be many teams that are going to turn that down.

“Ultimately, it is a shame to see a talented player leave, but he has a six-year contract at Chelsea. Will he go there and get lost? Or does he have the ability to get into the first team?

“We’ll have to wait and see but it is a difficult one.” – finished Hutton.