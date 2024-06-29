Arsenal want to start their transfer business with £25.4m signing of wonderkid

According to Aksam, Arsenal have shown interest in signing Besiktas wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy this summer.

Towards the end of last season, the 18-year-old established himself as a regular starter for Besiktas, tallying 11 goals and dishing out three assists in the Super Lig.

The Gunners intend to bolster their front line by adding a fresh, reliable goal scorer during this transfer window.

Because of his impressive performances, the Gunners are reportedly putting in a bid to sign him ahead of the new season.

Though personal terms may be difficult to address with the young player now representing Turkey at Euro 2024, Arsenal are in regular contact with the Istanbul team.

Even though the Turkish wonderkid is still developing, his amazing dribbling and goal-scoring abilities have already made an impression.

The Gunners would undoubtedly want to recruit the young player for far less up front, but Besiktas want more than £25 million to part ways with him.

Arsenal may suggest paying about £15 million up front, with performance add-ons covering the remaining sum.

Mikel Arteta is keen to make new signings at the club this summer and the owners have decided to back him once again.

Arsenal are going to have a busy summer window

The Gunners are expected to sign a new striker after losing out on winning the Premier League title against Manchester City.

The failure of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to perform for the North London club has forced the club’s hand to make a move for an attacker.

Kilicsoy is still young and not fully developed, which means the Gunners would need to sign someone who is already experienced and ready to perform at the highest level.

The Turkish attacker is a future prospect and it would take him years before becoming a world class attacker that the Gunners are looking for.