Bayern Munich now stumble on a Michael Olise contract issue

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Bayern Munich are astonished by the conditions of Michael Olise’s release clause in his Crystal Palace contract.

To get the Frenchman to join them, the German team beat clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal.

Nixon clarified on his Patreon page that Palace are not willing to lower the asking price for Olise and are standing by it.

Bayern are reportedly stunned by this development, with the Eagles now seeking the whole fee—which is now estimated to be £50 million.

Bayern Munich are currently attempting to negotiate a lower price after discovering that the deal would be so expensive.

Olise has not yet received clearance for a medical, and Palace are willing to wait for the entire amount without feeling obligated to allow him to depart Selhurst Park for a lower cost.

Although it appears like this transfer will be completed, Palace are not making things as simple as they need to.

They want to earn as much money as possible when they sell one of their best players.

The little delay in the completion of the transfer is only because Palace want to take advantage of the fact that Bayern are desperate to sign the winger.

The two clubs are expected to reach an agreement soon for the transfer of the talented young winger.