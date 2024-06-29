Chelsea could reportedly offer young midfielder Cesare Casadei as they attempt to sign Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

With Enzo Maresca taking over the reins at the London club after Mauricio Pochettino departed at the end of last season, fans are expecting some big changes at Stamford Bridge.

Despite finishing in sixth place in the Premier League last season many fans are not anticipating a majorly busy summer transfer window, at least by Chelsea’s recent standard although it seems like they are already trying to get some business done.

With the transfer market unusually quiet due to the ongoing European Championship in Germany, the Blues are looking to get a deal done early.

Chelsea have set their sights on Leicester City midfielder Dewsbury-Hall with the England international coming off the back of yet another impressive season for the Foxes.

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella for the BBC, the London club could offer midfielder Casadei in an attempt to get the deal done.

The report claims that Chelsea has already made an offer for Dewsbury-Hall but it fell short of the Foxes’ £40 million valuation.

The 25-year-old has already turned down the opportunity to move to Premier League side Brighton and is willing to join his old manager in the capital.