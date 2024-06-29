Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca not in favour of signing Premier League attacker

There is a need for a new striker at Chelsea and it is widely known that they are looking to bring in a new attacker this summer.

Their current option of Nicolas Jackson in attack is not good for new boss Enzo Maresca, who is searching the market for a striker who can compliment his football philosophy.

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen but there has been no movement on that front and the interest in the attacking duo is not concrete at the moment.

Chelsea have held talks with Aston Villa to sign their Colombian striker Jhon Duran and reportedly reached an agreement.

However, according to journalist Guillermo Arango, Chelsea boss Maresca is not in favour of this signing and wants someone else to lead his attack next season.

He said: “On “standby” the transfer of Jhon Durán to Chelsea. Despite the agreement between clubs, the new coach Enzo Maresca wants a forward with other characteristics and for now the signing of the Colombian who has offers from other clubs (AC Milan, Bologna) is stopped.”

🛑 En “standby” la transferencia de Jhon Durán al #Chelsea. A pesar del acuerdo entre clubes, el nuevo DT Enzo Maresca quiere un delantero de otras características y por ahora se detiene el fichaje del colombiano que tiene ofertas de otros clubes (AC Milan, Bologna) pic.twitter.com/CrY4HmYzq7 — Guillermo Arango (@guilloarango) June 27, 2024

The Blues enjoy a healthy relationship with Aston Villa, who have just bought defender Ian Maatsen from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Duran and whether Maresca would be willing to let him join the club.

Chelsea want a new striker this summer

The Aston Villa striker would be a cheaper option that others like Toney, Osimhen or the recently linked Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

It makes sense for the Chelsea boss to make his intentions clear to the club about the kind of attacker he is looking for.

Involving the manager in the transfer business and giving him the authority to make new signings is desperately required at Stamford Bridge, particularly after how things ended with former manager Mauricio Pochettino.