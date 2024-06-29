Chelsea reportedly willing to include three players in deal for Newcastle star

Chelsea is reportedly willing to offer up to three players in a deal to sign Newcastle’s star centre forward Alexander Isak.

After an underwhelming season at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fans will look forward to the summer transfer window in anticipation of the arrival of some more new faces.

Despite the incredible investment into the squad by owner Todd Boehly since taking over the club, the Blues have struggled to find any sense of cohesion with manager after manager coming unstuck.

With this investment has come potential PSR issues as several Premier League clubs cautiously monitor their spending after the recent punishments dealt out last season.

According to reports from Football Insider, Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer three players to help get a deal for star striker Isak over the line.

The report claims that Eddie Howe’s side needs to sell players to help with financial issues but they are not keen on letting the Swedish forward leave.

Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah are the reported names that could be included in a deal with all three of these players struggling to break into the starting eleven.

Despite their failures last season, the Blues did show a glimmer of quality at the tail end of the campaign as they won their last five Premier League games.

