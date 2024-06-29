West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, according to reports.

Chelsea are one of a number of clubs facing a battle to remain compliant with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The Blues have already been active in raising funds for homegrown players — which is the most effective way to stay ahead of PSR restraints — selling defenders Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall on big-money permanent deals to Aston Villa and Newcastle, respectively.

Chalobah is a product of the Chelsea youth system and after a series of loans away from the club, made his first-team breakthrough in 2021/22 with 30 appearances across all competitions.

Now 24, the centre-back — who can also play as a defensive midfielder — has taken his appearance tally for the two-time European Champions to 80. Last season, however, was a step back for Chalobah, who played just 13 times in the Premier League and 17 times across all competitions.

Chalobah the latest homegrown to leave Chelsea?

According to a report from the Times (via TBR Football), Chelsea are open to selling Chalobah this summer and have offered the defender to West Ham United, as well as Nottingham Forest.

West Ham have already been active in the market this summer, signing goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United and exciting Brazilian talent Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

The Hammers’ stance on Chalobah is unclear, but having already sold Thilo Kehrer this summer and with Angelo Ogbonna turning 36 last month, adding a defender would make sense for new boss Julen Lopetegui, who is preparing for his first campaign at the London Stadium.