Cole Palmer hails Mauricio Pochettino for Chelsea improvement

The Chelsea winger has paid tribute to his former manager after Mauricio Pochettino departed the club at the end of last season.

The Argentine manager parted ways with the Blues after an overall disappointing season which saw his side finish the Premier League in 6th place.

Although the campaign fell far short of the club’s high standards, the sacking did come as a surprise to some given Chelsea’s return to form at the end of the campaign.

The Blues won their last five games of the season in impressive fashion including a 5-0 win against the Hammers with the club seemingly finally finding their groove after several tempestuous months.

The shining light of Chelsea’s season was Cole Palmer, who had just joined from Manchester City for a reported £40 million the previous summer.

The English winger has had an outstanding season, scoring 22 goals and grabbing 11 assists as he established himself as one of the best young talents in the world.

Speaking while on international duty at the Euro’s, Palmer credited Pochettino for his incredible form and paid tribute to the Argentine manager.

“He’s probably the main reason [I’m here] because a different manager might not have given me that freedom and opportunity to do what I did at Chelsea.” He said via the Standard.

“Obviously I believed what I could do anyway, but I didn’t think I would go there and have that sort of impact that fast.”