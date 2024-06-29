England: Bukayo Saka responds to Arsenal legend’s left-back suggestion

Bukayo Saka has insisted he is not the solution to England’s left-back crisis.

The Three Lions are preparing for their Euro 2024 round of 16 clash with Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. However, things are far from rosy despite topping Group C and remaining unbeaten through three games with just one goal conceded.

England have scored just two goals at the tournament so far, putting in laboured attacking performances against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia. What’s more, there has been a lack of balance with Kieran Trippier forced to fill in at left-back due to Luke Shaw heading to camp injured — the Man Utd man only recently returned to training.

Taking Shaw over other left-footed options has opened manager Gareth Southgate up to criticism. England attacks often become stifled when reaching the left flank as Trippier cuts back onto his right foot and Phil Foden drifts inside.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright offered an unconventional solution to England’s width problem, suggesting Southgate move Saka to left-back to open up a starting place for Chelsea star Cole Palmer on the wing.

“I saw a stat about Kieran Trippier being our second most productive player, touches and passes. I’m thinking, how are we going to get Palmer into the team if that’s the case?” Wright said on ITV (via GIVEMESPORT).

“With how naturally left-sided Saka is, could you maybe put Saka at left-back, and put Palmer on the right? Simply because we need to get some balance and fluidity in the game.”

Saka responds to Ian Wright suggestion

Wright’s suggestion has sparked heated debate among England supporters. However, Saka himself has poured cold water on the possibility of him taking up a defensive role.

“I don’t think putting me out of position is the solution,” the Arsenal winger said (via Sky Sports).

“At the end of the day, I think we can talk about this but it’s in Gareth’s hands so we will just have to trust whoever Gareth selects on the day.”

Whether or not Saka will lose his place to Palmer remains to be seen. The Chelsea man made a great impact from the bench during England’s 0-0 draw against Slovenia in their final group game, while Southgate must also decide whether or not to start Man Utd talent Kobbie Mainoo after a strong performance replacing Conor Gallagher at half-time.