Gary Neville has named the three players who he would like to see included in Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven on Sunday.

After being declared as one of the favourites to win the tournament, England have majorly underwhelmed with their performances so far.

Despite finishing at the top of their group with five points, Southgate’s side has only won one game so far which came in their opener against Serbia.

After two depleted back-to-back draws against Denmark and Slovenia, fans are beginning to call for changes to the starting eleven with several players at the forefront of the criticism.

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville revealed who he would like to feature in the starting eleven in England’s next clash.

“Kobbie Mainoo has to be in there, he will start. And I think I would bring in Trent for Trippier.” He said.

“On the right, I think I would bring in Cole Palmer for Saka. I love Saka to bits but I just think Palmer has to play now.”

England fans will be hoping for the swift return of Luke Shaw with the Manchester United defender the only natural left-back included in the squad.

The Three Lions face Slovakia in the round of 16 on Sunday evening, with their opponents already registering an impressive win against Belgium in the group stages.