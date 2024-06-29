Germany vs Denmark clash halted due to weather issues

The European Championship clash has been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions in Germany as stormy conditions rain down in Dortmund.

With hopes of winning their first major tournament since the World Cup in 2014, the hosts Germany face off against a stubborn Denmark side in the round of 16.

It looked like Julien Nagelsmann’s side had gotten off to the perfect start when defender Nico Schlotterbeck put the ball into the back of the net with a towering header after just minutes on the clock but it was then ruled out due to a foul in the build-up.

The match then continued for just over a half hour before play was suspended due to adverse weather conditions with lightning flashing overhead as rain drenched the players and pitch.

The storm has arrived ⛈️ Play has been suspended between Germany & Denmark until further notice.#Euro2024 🎥 @sebsbpic.twitter.com/WTyPUFN0JQ — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 29, 2024