Gilberto Silva claims Arsenal should sign Brazilian superstar

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva has stated that he would love to see Neymar at his old club next season.

Although the Gunners once again fell short of their Premier League dream, missing out to Manchester City by just two points, Mikel Arteta has forged an incredible side in North London.

After their best season ever in the league, the Spanish manager has the unenviable task of trying to improve what is already one of the greatest sides in the world at the moment.

But there are some obvious areas of improvement that could be targeted in the summer window, most notably, the left side of the attack.

Although they scored the second most goals in the division, Arteta’s attack has become slightly predictable with the majority of threat coming down the right-hand flank with the trio of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Ben White operating as an almost unstoppable force.

The left-hand side however is not as cohesive with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggling with consistency.

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has stated that he would love to see Neymar at the club and claimed that it is not an impossible deal.

“I’d love to see Neymar in the Premier League with Arsenal,” he said in an interview with Bet365 via the Standard.

“Let’s see. It’s not impossible that he could join Arsenal, why not.”

Currently playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal, the Brazilian international has missed almost the entirety of the campaign after suffering an awful knee injury.