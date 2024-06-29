Harry Kane backs England teammate ahead of Sunday’s clash

Harry Kane has backed Jude Bellingham after England’s disappointing last two games in the European Championship.

After making it out of the group stages, the Three Lions must now face off against Slovenia on Sunday night as they aim to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Although England started the tournament as one of the clear favourites, the confidence of fans has wavered after two back-to-back poor results.

Gareth Southgate’s side drew with Denmark in their second game of the group stages before going on to draw with Serbia 0-0 in a lacklustre affair.

As a result, the Three Lions have come under major criticism from fans with the performances and positioning of several players highlighted.

Despite coming off a stellar campaign in Madrid, Bellingham has struggled to replicate these performances in his last two games with some fans questioning his starting position.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s contest, England captain Kane backed his international teammate and urged him to keep pushing forward.

“From Jude’s point of view he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.” He said via the Mirror.

“In tournament football a lot of things are accelerated really quickly. In the first game he was the best player and man of the match and in the last couple of games none of us have reached the level we really wanted.”