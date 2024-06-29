Journalist confirms Premier League star’s desire to join Man United this summer

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for number of players this summer as they look to make new additions to the squad.

After finishing in eighth position in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils are expected to bring fresh faces to the club in order to improve the level of their squad.

The two key issues facing the Man United team is their lack of ruthlessness in attack and their inconsistency in defense.

They are prepared to address these issues this summer as their bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has shown that, while they remain interested in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims that Branthwaite is keen to join Man United.

Despite Man United not playing Champions League football next season, the English defender is ready to make the big move to Old Trafford this summer, after impressing for the Toffees last season.

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“I would keep his name in the list of Manchester United, waiting to see what they decided to do – because the player is keen on the move to Manchester United. Personal terms are not an issue at all.”

“So Manchester United know the player is open to joining them, even without Champions League football, but it depends on the clubs.”

The Red Devils are unwilling to match Everton’s valuation of the defender.

The Merseyside club are seeking a fee similar to the one paid by Man United for Harry Maguire and by Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol.

Everton are demanding too much for Man United target

There is no doubt about the talent of the young defender and how far he can go but their valuation seems unreasonable.

Man United will not be forced to pay such an amount for the young player, who does not have enough experience at the top level.

However, he is someone who can sort out their defensive issues as he has shown maturity far beyond his age.

After the departure of Raphael Varane from Old Trafford this summer, signing a new defender is being considered a priority by the Man United hierarchy.