Leeds player value could rise above £50million after this summer

According to HITC, any offer to purchase Leeds United’s Archie Gray may surpass £50 million.

Leeds United may need to approve a significant sale in order to address their PSR problems as they face pressure to adhere to financial regulations.

Due to their failure to get promoted to the Premier League, Leeds are facing financial issues and they made need to address that soon.

After his impressive performances last season, his stock is high at the moment and it could be the perfect time for the Championship club to cash in on the player.

Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville is reportedly planning to move out of Elland Road this summer, but Archie Gray may now follow him out the door, as per the report.

Even if Gray’s departure would have a significant impact, Leeds might raise their chances of promotion by improving their team overall with the help of £50 million.

Leeds midfielder is attracting interest from big clubs

The young defensive midfielder is being eyed for a move by German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Tottenham are among the English teams who have expressed interest in signing Gray.

The Whites may have to make the difficult decision soon and cash in on the player in order for the opportunity to abide by the PSR rules and reinvest in their squad.