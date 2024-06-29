Leeds could now be forced to sell striker for £30m

Football Insider claims that Leeds United player Wilfried Gnonto is back on Everton’s radar this summer.

When the Whites were relegated from the Premier League in the 22–23 season, the 20-year-old was among the few who showed any promise, so it appeared difficult to keep Gnonto at Elland Road a year ago.

Last summer, the Toffees were also eager to recruit the Italian international player.

But despite the player’s strong desire to leave and Everton’s keen interest, the Italian international stuck at Elland Road as a member of Daniel Fake’s team.

Now, after Leeds failed to win promotion back to the Premier League, interest has increased once again in the services of Gnonto.

Everton’s former chief Keith Wyness has told Football Insider that the Whites will have to accept an offer of £30-35million for the player.

He said:

“There’s been talk of Gnonto coming to Everton, the club do like him from what I know.

“It’s difficult for Leeds because they do have to sell.

“They need to get an auction going, and that doesn’t appear to be happening – but we never know which clubs are coming in for him behind the scenes.

“I would value him at around the £30-35million mark.

“The market is depressed because of their ability to command a higher price.

“He’s a talent, he could do well in the Premier League – but clubs know that Leeds have to sell.

“This is going to be a worrying window for the club.”

Should important players such as Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter be transferred, the Whites will have the challenging obstacle of finding replacements this summer.