Liverpool informed of the availability of 28-year-old French international

According to reports, a number of Premier League teams, including Liverpool, have been informed that Bayern Munich are prepared to part ways with Kingsley Coman this summer.

The French winger is likely to be shown the exit door at the Allianz Arena this summer with the German giants preparing for the arrival of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Under new manager Vincent Kompany, the Bundesliga club are expected to make changes after losing out the league title to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen last season.

As per HITC, the German club have made contact with the Premier League giants to inform them that they intend to sell the 28-year-old winger.

The player is not confident about his playing time at the Allianz Arena next season and he could be willing to consider an exit in order to get more first team action.

The German giants are expected to demand £50 million for the player but the report mentions that there is no certainty that any club would be willing to pay that considering Coman’s injury record.

Saudi Pro League clubs have shown an interest in signing the pacey winger and they would be willing to meet Bayern’s valuation for the player.

However, it remains to be seen if Coman wants to leave European football and move to the Middle East.

During his time at Bayern, the versatile winger, who formerly played for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, has contributed 66 assists and 63 goals.

There is no doubt about his quality and what he would add to his future team but his injury record could be a huge concern for any potential suitor.

Liverpool should avoid signing injury-prone Coman

The French winger missed 21 games last season because of fitness issues and that could be a stumbling block for Bayern to move him on this summer.

Liverpool should not consider signing him as the Reds cannot have another player in the squad who is known for his injury problems.

The Premier League club struggled with an injury crisis last season and that hampered their chances of winning the league title and the Europa League.