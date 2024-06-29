Liverpool make move to sign Newcastle United star to sort attacking issues

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Newcastle United to ask about winger Anthony Gordon.

According to HITC, the Reds have made initial contact with the Premier League club to enquire about signing the England international.

The young attacker is one of the best wide players in the league and his record in the 2023-24 season proves that.

He is a vital member of Newcastle’s squad, having contributed 10 assists and 11 goals in the Premier League last season.

He was selected for this summer’s European Championship by England coach Gareth Southgate due to his excellent form.

The Reds have asked the fellow Premier League club about the possibility of signing the left-winger.

With the future of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz uncertain at Anfield, the Merseyside club have started preparing themselves in case one of them leaves the club.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot is expected to make signings in the summer transfer window and he wants to add firepower to the Liverpool attack ahead of next season.

With Slot keen to boost Liverpool’s offense, the team’s scouts and experts have been examining the Newcastle United attacker.

The Reds feel that the former Everton player has the potential to reach the top and they have moved early to bring him to Anfield.

Newcastle United do not want to sell the player as they consider him a key part of their future plans.

However, the Magpies might have to cash in on one of their assets soon in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The report has mentioned that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the England international.

Liverpool should focus on defensive reinforcements

Gordon, who signed for the Magpies in a £45 million deal in January 2023, has just two years remaining on his Newcastle contract.

The Reds have many attacking options already available in the squad and making a move for Gordon makes little sense.

They should spend that money either to strengthen their midfield or their defense as that part of the squad needs more focus.