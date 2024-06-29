Lothar Matthaus names ex-Man Utd flop the best player of Euro 2024 so far

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has named Borussia Dortmund and Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer as his player of Euro 2024 so far.

Austria have been one of the most eye-catching teams of the tournament, topping a group containing France and the Netherlands, beating the latter and only losing to the former 1-0 with an own goal — while also beating Poland 3-1.

Ralf Rangnick’s men have provided high-energy pressing performances and have looked a consistent goal threat in Germany, with many now tipping them for a deep run beyond their upcoming round of 16 clash against Turkey.

Austria’s success at Euro 2024 so far has been fuelled largely by the form of Sabitzer, who ranks first among his teammates at the tournament for shots (9), shots on target (3), goals (1), possessions won in the middle third (10), final third passes attempted/completed (52/34) and crosses attempted/completed (14/3).

Matthaus names Sabitzer his pick of Euro 2024 so far

Sabitzer’s form at the Euros comes off the back of a fine campaign with Borussia Dortmund, during which he hit six goals and nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, helping Die Schwarzgelben reach the Champions League final.

That’s a far cry from the disappointing performances Sabitzer put in during an 18-game loan spell at Manchester United during the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s also been enough to earn high praise from legendary Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Germany midfielder Matthaus.

“My player of the tournament so far is Marcel Sabitzer. I saw him live in Berlin during Austria’s 3-2 win over Holland,” Matthäus wrote in a column for Sport.de (via Bulinews).

“His speed, his lightness, his finesse, the way he uses his teammates, the way he works in the back, the speed with which he plays forward – I’ve hardly seen him like this in Dortmund.

“Sabitzer stands out in this impressive Austrian team. They finished ahead of France and the Netherlands and weren’t the worst team in the 1-0 defeat to France. This team does and executes what the Dutch and French do not: Speed on and off the ball. This is Ralf Rangnick’s style.

“What is striking is that even the players from the Austrian league, who have little international experience, are convincing. That’s fun.”