European giants plotting summer swoop for Man United star Marcus Rashford

According to talkSPORT, Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly take into consideration a summer transfer for Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

Since he was unable to turn around Man United’s underperforming offensive line and only managed eight goals in all competitions last season, Rashford’s form has deteriorated dramatically.

If Rashford is open to a move, the Parisians may increase their interest in him since they are eager to replace Kylian Mbappe.

The 26-year-old Rashford has long been admired by the French team, who have previously conducted negotiations with him when it appeared that a move outside England would be imminent.

After the departure of their stay player Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer, Ligue 1 giants are looking to bring in a replacement for the left-sided forward.

Despite Rashford not showing his best form last season, he has the potential to become one of the best attackers in the game.

His pace and dribbling ability is highly regarded and when he finds his form, he can finish off chances with ease.

The English attacker showed his peak form in the 2022-23 season when he scored 30 goals in all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s team.

The Red Devils may be open to a big offer for Rashford as well, according to the report, although United are not actively trying to move the forward right now.

Man United should keep Rashford at the club

Man United need to raise funds to finance their summer transfer business and the possible sale of Rashford can help ease those concerns.

However, the Red Devils will find it difficult to replace the 26-year-old player.

He may not be in his best form at the moment but he has shown it consistently how good he can be.

Rashford’s pace, attacking ability, versatility and his goal scoring has been a huge asset for the Premier League club over the years and such quality would be expensive to find in the transfer market.