Newcastle consider move for 20-year-old Portugal superstar

Newcastle are reportedly considering making a move for Portuguese defender Antonio Silva in this summers transfer window.

After a terrible season which saw them finish in seventh place and eight points outside of the top four, Eddie Howe will no doubt be under serious pressure to turn things around at St. James’ Park.

A major reason for their drop-off this season can be blamed on their poor defensive record, conceding 62 goals this campaign compared to the 33 of last year.

The issues in their backline were highlighted after several key injuries, most notably to Sven Botman with the Dutch footballer a pivotal man for Howe.

It looks like the English manager is keen to bring in some reinforcements this summer, according to a report from Portuguese outlet JN via TBR Football, Newcastle are considering a move for Benfica centre-back Silva.

The 20-year-old is coming off the back of another impressive season in Portugal which has seen him attract a lot of interest from around Europe.

The report claims that Newcastle are preparing a bid of around £50 million, a sum which is half that of his reported release clause.

Silva started for Portugal in their last Euro clash against Georgia although he was on the losing side of a 2-0 defeat.