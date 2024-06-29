Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is keen on a move to Newcastle United this summer if the two clubs can agree a fee, according to reports.

Both sides are among those scrambling to make sure they’re compliant with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), with Everton especially looking to take no risks after suffering an eight-point deduction last season.

The Toffees are resigned to having to sell one or two key assets to balance the books, with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana and Jordan Pickford all linked with transfers away.

However, according to the Sun (via TBR Football), it’s Calvert-Lewin who could be sold.

Calvert-Lewin open to Newcastle talks

Calvert-Lewin is reportedly keen to make a big impression in 2024/25 after largely managing to stay clear of injuries last season, playing 34 times in the Premier League (26 starts) and notching seven goals and two assists.

The former Sheffield United striker is understood to be happy to remain at Goodison Park, but would be open to discussing a move with Newcastle if Everton accepted a bid.

A higher chance of European football and remaining in the north of England would be big draws for Calvert-Lewin, who would also love a return to the national team picture having not featured for the Three Lions since 2021.

The Sun’s report also states that a five-year contract would be on the table for Calvert-Lewin, who turns 28 during the upcoming campaign.

That said, Newcastle are more likely to sell players than buy in the immediate future with the end of the Premier League’s current financial year coming on June 30th.