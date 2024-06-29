Key Newcastle United player offered transfer to Serie A giants AC Milan & AS Roma

Newcastle United have offered defender and vice-captain Kieran Trippier to Italian giants AC Milan and AS Roma, according to reports.

Following a successful spell in Spain with Atletico Madrid — where he made 86 appearances across all competitions between 2019 and 2022, winning the 2020/21 La Liga title — Trippier returned to England with Newcastle in January 2022.

The right-back quickly established himself as a key player at St. James’ Park and has made 92 appearances for the club across all competitions.

During that time, Trippier has led the Magpies to the 2023 EFL Cup final, while he’s provided more assists (17) and created more chances (182) than any other Newcastle player since signing.

However, Newcastle are one of a number of English clubs battling to remain compliant with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

According to a report from AS Roma Live (via Geordie Boot Boys), Trippier is one such player Newcastle are considering moving on, with the right-back being offered to both Roma and AC Milan.

Roma’s stance on Trippier is unclear, but the report states that AC Milan are more keen on signing Tottenham’s Brazilian defender Emerson Royal.

Trippier wants to stay put

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported back in January that Trippier had reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, where he would have joined fellow English stars Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

However, according to Geordie Boot Boys, Trippier would prefer to stay put — a feeling shared by manager Eddie Howe.

Although selling a defender who will turn 34 during the new season would make financial sense, it’s hard to deny just how keenly the loss of his experience, leadership and quality would be felt in the Newcastle changing room — despite having a ready-made replacement in Tino Livramento.

For now, Trippier will remain focused on England’s Euro 2024 campaign in Germany, where he has started all three matches for Gareth Southgate’s men so far.