Premier League club named as favourite to sign Newcastle United winger

According to Mark Douglas of i News, Brighton are ahead of Everton, Borussia Dortmund, and Lyon in the competition to sign Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh.

The Seagulls have increased their interest in the 19-year-old and are in negotiations to sign him in a £30 million deal, which would enable Newcastle to abide by the Profit and Sustainability Rules of the Premier League.

Minteh played 40 games while on loan at Feyenoord last season, scoring 11 goals and dishing out six assists.

Though it’s said that Everton, Borussia Dortmund, and Lyon have also expressed a strong interest, the South Coast team is now the clear favorite to sign the Gambian.

The player wants to play in the Premier League next season, giving Brighton the edge over clubs outside of England.

Everton remain interested in signing the player but the latest update has suggested that the Toffees have fallen behind in the race to sign him.

Newcastle are still waiting on a proposal from Brighton before approving Minteh’s exit.

Brighton are hesitant to involve a buy-back clause in the deal that the Magpies want.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement on the matter.

Newcastle United need sales before buying players

Eddie Howe’s team are in desperate need of cash injection as they want to raise funds to follow the Premier League rules and also help in their transfer business this summer.

A number of players could be heading out of the club soon including the likes of Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and others.

Howe is expected to oversee major changes at the club this summer as he prepares the club to challenge for European places again next season.

The Magpies are keen to add depth and quality to the squad and in order to do that, they need to move on some of the players first.