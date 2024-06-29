Sky Sports reporter confirms Chelsea interest in prolific Premier League striker

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Chelsea have enquired about signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Isak is the kind of proven Premier League goal scorer that new Blues manager Enzo Maresca is looking for to bolster his team.

They are aware that any agreement would need to exceed the £115 million they spent for Moises Caicedo.

The Blues are looking for a striker to rival Nicolas Jackson, who scored 14 goals in the Premier League in his debut season at the club.

However, Jackson showed inconsistent form and the Blues are keen to sign a reliable Premier League goal scorer.

Downie reported that the club have made fresh contact on Friday regarding Chelsea’s interest in the Sweden international.

He wrote on his X account:

“Chelsea have had further contact with Newcastle over striker Alexander Isak today.

“Newcastle do not want to sell any of their star players but are in a difficult position with PSR deadline looming on July 1.

“Isak, who scored 25 goals last season despite a recurring groin injury, would be valued upwards of £100m.

“Chelsea made a tentative enquiry for the Swede earlier this week, and there’s been further contact since.”

Chelsea can steal Newcastle star in a major coup

The Magpies are currently facing financial concerns and in order to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, they might have to part ways with one of their best players this summer.

This could give Chelsea the opportunity to take advantage of the situation and move for Isak, who scored 21 Premier League goals last season for Eddie Howe’s team.

He is one of the best finishers in the league and losing him would be a huge blow for Newcastle.

However, they could be forced to make the difficult decision in order to manage their finances.